Berkshire County man charged in terrorist bomb plot has pleaded guilty
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - Video: Alexander Ciccolo's lawyer David Hoose speaks to reporters after court.
There was a change of plea Monday in the case of 25-year-old Alexander Ciccolo, the Berkshire County man accused of plotting a terrorist attack inspired by and in the name of ISIS.
Ciccolo, also known as Ali Al Amriki, pleaded guilty in federal court to attempted provision of material to support a foreign terrorist organization, attempted use of weapons of mass destruction, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and assaulting a nurse during a jail intake process by use of a deadly weapon.
He is scheduled to be sentenced later this year on September 5, and faces 20 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release.
"Even though he was born and raised in Massachusetts, Alexander Ciccolo swore allegiance to ISIS and planned to kill innocent civilians in the United States on ISIS’s behalf,” said United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling. “Fortunately, someone who knew Ciccolo alerted law enforcement, and we were able to stop Ciccolo before he tried to kill anyone."
Ciccolo's lawyer David Hoose told 22News after the plea hearing that his client, "no longer supports the group that calls itself ISIS or that calls itself the Islamic State."
Ciccolo was arrested in July of 2015, after he allegedly received guns from a federal informant. He was found to be plotting an attack with guns and pressure cooker bombs on a college campus. Prosecutors said he planned to detonate a bomb similar to the ones used in the 2013 Boston Marathon attack.
During a search of Ciccolo’s apartment after he was arrested, several partially constructed “Molotov cocktails” were recovered. These incendiary devices contained what appeared to be shredded Styrofoam soaking in motor oil. Ciccolo had previously stated that this mixture would cause the fire from the exploded devices to stick to people’s skin and make it harder to put the fire out.
--United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling
District of Massachusetts
Ciccolo has been held at a maximum security prison in Rhode Island.
