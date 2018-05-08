Level 3 sex offender accused of taking photos of Holyoke students at recess
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) - A Level 3 sex offender has been trespassed from all Holyoke Public Schools after allegedly taking photos of middle schoolers at recess on April 30.
Parents of McMahon School students were notified about the incident Monday.
According to a joint letter sent out by Holyoke Superintendent Stephen Zrike and McMahon School Principal Noreen Ewick, a man in a grassy area across from the building's front door appeared to be taking photos of fifth and sixth grade students as they went outside for recess.
Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told 22News they have determined that 45-year-old Richard A. Mahue, of Westfield, was identified as being in that area two days after the incident.
According to the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board, Mahue was convicted of indecent assault and battery on a person aged 14 or older in 2009.
"Our staff, along with the Holyoke Police, will remain vigilant to that this individual does not return to our school property," Ewick said in the letter to parents.
Holyoke resident Karen Spear said she's seen men acting suspiciously around this elementary school in the past.
"I've seen people in the neighborhood who carry around sporting balls and try to get kids to come play and we've been looking out. so I guess it is concerning that they are so close to a school."
Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told 22News that Mayhue has been put on notice for trespassing, but he was not arrested or charged with any crimes since he didn't go on school property.
If you see any suspicious activity at a school, police want you to call them.
Subject: Statement about unauthorized visitor
McMahon Families,
We wanted to inform you of an incident that occurred last week during 5th and 6th grade recess. As the students came outside for recess, a man appeared to be taking photos of students with a cell phone in the grassy area across from the building’s front door. Students and playground staff quickly notified the principal who contacted the Holyoke Police. After conducting a thorough investigation, the police have now identified a potential suspect from Westfield. As part of this investigation, the Holyoke Police has determined that this individual is a Level 3 sex offender and are working closely with the Westfield Police to take appropriate action. Please be advised that at no point did this individual come in contact with any of our students.
The individual has been trespassed from all Holyoke Public Schools and staff has been provided information about this individual. Our staff, along with the Holyoke Police, will remain vigilant to that this individual does not return to our school property. I am grateful to our staff and students for immediately sharing their concern with me and the Holyoke Police Department for their prompt response. Please do not hesitate to contact me or the Holyoke Police Department if you have any further questions about this matter.
