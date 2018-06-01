Springfield man accused of kidnapping, 3 bodies found at his Page Blvd. home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni confirmed at a news conference that a third body was recovered “in and around” a home on Page Boulevard Thursday night.

The shocking investigation has been going on for more than 24-hours. The Hampden DA's office has not released any details about the identities of the bodies found.

Investigators have been combing through the property at 1333 Page Blvd, which is now at the center of a murder investigation.

Authorities identified 40-year-old Stewart Weldon as a resident of the Page Blvd. home.

Weldon is being held on a $1-million bail, after police arrested him Sunday night, for leading them on a brief chase. Springfield police told 22News officers found a woman in the vehicle Weldon was driving, who told them he had been allegedly holding her hostage for a month.

DA Gulluni told 22News, the situation at Page Boulevard does not pose a threat to the public and that residents in the area should not panic.

At a news conference early Thursday night, the Hampden County DA told 22News he was unable to confirm if Weldon is being considered as a prime suspect in these murders.

“I’m not going to confirm that,” DA Gulluni told 22News. “I did say to the public, earlier today, there is no reason to have any heightened sense of danger or threat, but I'm not going to talk about suspects or anything of that nature, at this point.”

The DA did say the woman accusing Weldon of kidnapping was an acquaintance of his. 22News cameras were rolling when a tow truck removed a black Nissan, with rear bumper damage from the Page Blvd. home.

A neighbor who has lived on Page Blvd. for 18-years told 22News, he is the father of two girls and he can't believe something like this was happening so close to his home.

That neighbor, Stefan Davis, said Weldon moved like a shadow in the close-knit community. Davis said he saw Weldon Sunday, frantically searching for something in the front lawn while it was raining heavily.

Davis told 22News the reason his encounter with Weldon Sunday night stood out to him was that not only was it raining, but Weldon had his front door and windows wide open. And when news came out that investigators found 3 bodies on the property, Davis told 22News it now made sense, as to why Weldon had his doors and windows open.

DA Gulluni said this continues to be an active investigation in various locations.

Springfield police and the Hampden DA’s office are handling this case.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS:

Sunday, May 27, 2018: Springfield police attempted to pull Stewart Weldon over on Wilbraham Road in Springfield for having a broken tail light around 11:15 p.m.

Police say Weldon led them on a brief wrong-way chase when they tried to pull him over. A second police cruiser eventually blocked him in on the corner of Westford Avenue and Wilbraham Road, forcing him to stop his car Sunday night.

Weldon allegedly attempted to put his car into reverse, striking a cruiser.

Sunday night into early Monday morning, May 28, 2018: Police arrested Weldon and found a woman in his car, who told police she was being held against her will at the Page Blvd. home for the past month.

Tuesday, May 29, 2018: Weldon was ordered held on $1-million-bail at his arraignment in Springfield District Court on several charges, including armed kidnapping with serious bodily injury, threat to commit a crime, resisting arrest, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon, and failing to stop for police.

Wednesday, May 30, 2018: 22News first broke the news that there was a large police presence on Page Blvd. in Springfield around 9:30 p.m. Residents told 22News police had been at the location since 6:30 p.m. At least 10 Springfield police cruisers were at 1333 Page Blvd. as well as Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni and Police Commissioner John Barbieri.

Police were unable to provide specific details of the incident as the investigation was still fresh.

Thursday, May 31, 2018: Hampden County DA tells the media that two bodies were found "in and around" the home at 1333 Page Blvd. Investigators continued their work at the home.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday night, Hampden DA held a news conference where he confirmed a third body was discovered on the Page Blvd. property. DA Gulluni told 22News he could not confirm if Weldon was being considered as the prime suspect of the three bodies found "in and around" the Page Blvd. home.

DA Gulluni told 22News Thursday night that the investigation at the home will continue for at least two more days. He also added that the active investigation is taking place in various locations.

This story is still developing. 22News will continue coverage and bring you updates as more details become available.