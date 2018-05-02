Queen Elizabeth sends royal birthday wish to Northfield woman

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - One Northfield resident received the royal treatment for her 92nd birthday.

An envelope stamped "ER II" made its way from Windsor Castle in England to Northfield resident Allyssa Alger's mailbox about a week ago. It was a once-in-a-lifetime birthday present for her friend Sophie Fritz.

Alger wrote the Queen of England back in March, saying that her friend Sophie admired her greatly and was born on the same day and year -- April 21, 1926.

Her Majesty usually only replies to 100th birthday letters due to the high volume of mail she receives.

To Alger's surprise, however, she found Queen Elizabeth's reply in her mailbox just two days after Sophie's birthday! She says Sophie has idolized the queen her whole life.

"The only reason why they wrote us back was because of the circumstance of the day she was born was the same day as The Queen, and Sophie idolizes The Queen," Alger said. "So that's what touched the queen to write us that letter."

Alger said they don't plan on writing a letter again next year, and believes this was a once in a lifetime event.

The letter can be read in its entirety below: