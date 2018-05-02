Queen Elizabeth sends royal birthday wish to Northfield woman
NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - One Northfield resident received the royal treatment for her 92nd birthday.
An envelope stamped "ER II" made its way from Windsor Castle in England to Northfield resident Allyssa Alger's mailbox about a week ago. It was a once-in-a-lifetime birthday present for her friend Sophie Fritz.
Alger wrote the Queen of England back in March, saying that her friend Sophie admired her greatly and was born on the same day and year -- April 21, 1926.
Her Majesty usually only replies to 100th birthday letters due to the high volume of mail she receives.
To Alger's surprise, however, she found Queen Elizabeth's reply in her mailbox just two days after Sophie's birthday! She says Sophie has idolized the queen her whole life.
"The only reason why they wrote us back was because of the circumstance of the day she was born was the same day as The Queen, and Sophie idolizes The Queen," Alger said. "So that's what touched the queen to write us that letter."
Alger said they don't plan on writing a letter again next year, and believes this was a once in a lifetime event.
The letter can be read in its entirety below:
Dear Mrs. Alger,
The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your letter, from which Her Majesty was interested to learn that your good friend, Sophie Fritz, will be celebrating her 92nd birthday soon.
As you can imagine, The Queen receives a great many requests like yours, and has therefore had to make a strict rule only to send messages of congratulations to her subjects on the occasion of their Diamond Wedding Anniversary or when they celebrate their 100th birthday.
Her Majesty was, however, touched to learn of your friend's support for her over the years, and I hope she has a very happy birthday on 21st April.
Yours sincerely,
Susan Hussey
Lady-in-Waiting
