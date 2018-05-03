Family of fallen Marine to build home in Springfield for military family

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - A military family will be getting a new home in Springfield thanks to a collaboration between Habitat for Humanity and the family of Gunnery Sergeant Thomas J. Sullivan.

Springfield Native, Marine Gunnery Sergeant Thomas "Tommy" Sullivan was murdered in a domestic terror attack on a naval reserve center in Chattanooga Tennessee three years ago.

Sgt. Sullivan's family has partnered with the Springfield Habitat for Humanity to turn this plot of land into a place to call home.

"It's going to serve a U.S. armed forces family, so an active military family, an honorably discharged military family, or a surviving spouse,” said Jennifer Schimmel of the Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity.

Military families can apply to be the owners of the future home at 674 Carew Street.

Habitat for Humanity said, on average, families put 300 to 500 hours of sweat equity into their house. For Sgt Sullivan's family, building a home for someone who served ensures Tommy's mission won't have ended with his death.

“This house I know would mean so much to him because he can take a family, and protect them really with a home,” said Dianne Mullin, Thomas Sullivan’s aunt. “So I know, I know he's looking down saying this is a great thing, thank you.”

Groundbreaking is set for November, and Habitat for Humanity hopes to move the family in by Memorial Day of 2019.