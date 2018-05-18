Raccoon rescued from storm drain in Longmeadow
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) - A raccoon was rescued from a storm drain in Longmeadow Friday.
The raccoon got her head stuck in the storm drain grate on the corner of Pendleton Lane and Caravelle Drive.
She was freed with the help of some power tools and members of the Longmeadow DPW and All Humane Wildlife Removal.
"Not all heroes wear capes," the Town of Longmeadow posted on their Facebook page.
