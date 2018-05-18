Hampden County

Raccoon rescued from storm drain in Longmeadow

Posted: May 18, 2018

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) - A raccoon was rescued from a storm drain in Longmeadow Friday.

The raccoon got her head stuck in the storm drain grate on the corner of Pendleton Lane and Caravelle Drive.

She was freed with the help of some power tools and members of the Longmeadow DPW and All Humane Wildlife Removal.

"Not all heroes wear capes," the Town of Longmeadow posted on their Facebook page.

