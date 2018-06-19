Easthampton woman receives letter from White House after losing son to opioid overdose Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) - An Easthampton woman received a letter from President Trump after writing to him about losing her son to the opioid epidemic.

Wendy Werbiskis lost her 26-year-old son Danny to an overdose last year. Werbiskis and thousands of other parents across the country wrote letters to the president in February, telling him about their kids, and the toll the opioid epidemic is taking.

"We don't want any more parents to join our club, we don't. It's a club no parent ever wants to become a part of," said Werbiskis.

Werbiskis said many of the parents expected no response, but they wanted their stories heard.

"A few weeks ago, parents started posting in our online group, I received a letter. I was disappointed in myself, because I forgot to put a return address on the envelope. I said I'm not going to be receiving one of those letters," said Werbiskis.

But the White House managed to track Werbiskis down to her business in Holyoke.

"My partner in my business called me, and said you've received something that looks pretty official from the White House. Maybe President Trump didn't sit down and read each one of our letters, but somebody in the White House had to have shared with him, 'Look it, we're receiving thousands of these letters, these people lost their children,'" said Werbiskis.

Werbiskis said she still carries Narcan even now that her son is gone, in case she can help save someone else.