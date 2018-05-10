Ware water supply to undergo testing

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) - The town of Ware's water supply will be tested Thursday, in an effort to ease residents' concerns about discoloration.

Ware Town Manager Stuart Beckley told 22News that the off-putting brownish color of residents' tap water is the result of rust and sediment, and that the water is safe to drink.

Though the water is not harmful, Beckley says, he understands why people do not want to bathe in it or drink it. Beckley said that flow tests at businesses and the use of fire hydrants are to blame for the rust and sediment in the water.

It is hoped that the replacement of aging pipes, and a new $6 million water treatment plant will fix the discoloration issue by next year.

Testing will begin on Thursday, and Beckley says that the testing will likely make the water issue worse before it gets better.

