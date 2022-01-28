Charlemont woman competes in Alpine Skiing on the U.S. Olympic Team

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP)- A Charlemont couple is heading to Beijing to compete in their first ever Olympic Games.

The couple lives just down the street from Berkshire East, but Thursday night they were in Zurich and planned to fly out to Beijing on Friday.

Paula Moltzan is on the alpine ski team. The Minnesota native went to the University of Vermont. Her fiancé, Ryan Mooney, will come along as her ski tech. Ryan grew up in Charlemont.

Paula has already shown she has what it takes on the world stage, earning world cup podium finishes. She’s ready to bring that energy to the Beijing 2022.

“I’m just trying to stay positive and motivated and enjoy every experience that I can and take every opportunity that’s given at the Olympics and I think that’s the game plan for me and I know Ryan’s going to keep me in that headspace as best as he can.”

Paula added that her season has been going well so far and that her plan is to roll that into Beijing 2022.

Opening Ceremonies are about a week away on Friday February fourth. You can watch it right here on 22News.

Alpine Skiing

A maximum of 22 athletes (11 men, 11 women) can represent each country, with a limit of four athletes entered in any individual event. The qualification window for Olympic quota places started in July 2019 and ran through January 16, 2022. The top 16 countries in the FIS World Cup Nations Standings will be able to enter a team (two men, two women) in the mixed team event.

The selection period for the U.S. team is based on the 2021-22 World Cup season through January 16. Athletes were able to automatically qualify for the team through a set of objective criteria based on their results at World Cup events. The full team, which includes several discretionary selections, was announced on January 21. Which athletes start which events at the Winter Games will be at the discretion of the coaching staff.

Men

Bryce Bennett

Ryan Cochran-Siegle

Tommy Ford

Travis Ganong

River Radamus

Luke Winters

Women

Keely Cashman

Katie Hensien

AJ Hurt

Breezy Johnson*

Mo Lebel

Tricia Mangan

Paula Moltzan

Nina O’Brien

Mikaela Shiffrin

Jacqueline Wiles

Bella Wright

*Will not compete due to injury