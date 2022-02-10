CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Luge is the fastest sport at the Olympics and it’s also considered one of most dangerous. On top of all that, during these winter games Team USA is competing on one of the longest tracks in the world. 22News talked with an Olympian and NBC luge analyst who can definitely appreciate the sheer velocity of the athletes.

“I’ve know Chris a very long time and having fun that’s his focus here,” said former Olympian Erin Hamlin.

She’s the voice you hear as athletes, like Chris Mazdzer of Pittsfield, race down the icy track in luge. Four-time Olympian Erin Hamlin became the first American female luger to medal at any Winter Games when she won a bronze in Sochi in 2014.

“So in the moment it’s surreal. It takes a long time for it to fully set in. It’s almost a moment of relief as well because it’s like I did it,” said Hamlin. “Uncharacteristic mistake there. We haven’t seen a lot of problems there.”

Eight years later, Hamlin is still very much apart of the Olympics only now as a luge analyst for NBC. She was watching network’s Olympic headquarters in Connecticut as Maine’s Emily Sweeny struggled Monday on the track, specifically on the troublesome thirteenth curve.

Don: I wonder what it’s like as an Olympian to train, train, train, train for essentially one moment in time and it’s all got to go so well. What is that like for an Olympian?

“Recently seeing some of the races not turn out how they wanted, it’s crushing because you put so much time in and I think giving them the space to process that, but also recognizing that athletes are pretty resilient,” said Hamlin.

Don: With your current job now with NBC is that what you hope to bring when you’re talking about these races as they’re going on live?

“I definitely try to incorporate that positivity of, you know, so and so athlete is not contending for the podium but they just showed up and put down the best runs as they possibly could,” said Hamlin.

There’s been a lot of conversation about mental health in the Olympics, both summer and winter. Hamlin said during her time competing, she made a conscience effort to stay focused on enjoying sport while also leaning on her friends and family.

Erin grew up in a small town in upstate New York not far from where Don Shipman is from and worked for a number of years. He had the opportunity to cover Erin’s incredible Olympic run and along the way become great friends.