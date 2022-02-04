Ice dancers channel The Joker and Harley Quinn

Katharina Mueller and Tim Dieck of Germany skate in the ice dance rhythm dance team event during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium. Credit: Getty Images

Have you ever danced with the devil in the pale moonlight? Katharina Mueller and Tim Dieck have, and they’ve done it on ice.

Move over Nicholson, Ledger, Phoenix and Robbie: There’s a new clown prince and princess of crime, and they’ve taken their reign of mischief to the Winter Olympics.

Dieck’s the Joker, alongside Mueller’s Harley Quinn, ambushed Capital Indoor Stadium Friday with a chaotic rhythm dance that would make Commissioner Gordon do the twizzles.

The dastardly German duo cackled and spun their way through “Spirit in the Sky” and “Seven Nation Army.” Things got especially toxic when Britney Spears entered the program.

View social media post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CUztNlKIAuP/

The judges were less than amused, however, strapping Mueller and Dieck with a score of 63.21, the lowest out of the 10 team event representatives in the rhythm dance. Such a result seems unlikely to inspire the pair to change their crooked ways.

The duo’s compatriots Minerva Hase and Nolan Seegert, Germany’s representatives in the pairs portion of the team event, withdrew from the team event after Seegert tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. As a result, Germany will almost certainly not progress to the team event final and Mueller and Dieck’s crime spree will be confined to the qualification round.