WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - COVID-19 has hit the restaurant industry hard and the National Restaurant Association says it will never be the same again.

The biggest issues are supply chain and inflation, which go hand in hand, and are causing restaurants to rethink. For Memo's Restaurant in West Springfield, they've had to search for new suppliers for items that are cheaper in bulk. The price for eggs raising is about to cost them at least $1,2000 more.