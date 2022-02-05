Jamie Anderson moves to slopestyle final as No. 5 qualifier

WWLP
by: Orri Benatar
ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA – FEBRUARY 05: Jamie Anderson of Team United States performs a trick during the Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualification on Day 1 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Genting Snow Park on February 05, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
American Jamie Anderson rode the “shred shed” roof, landed a perfect frontside 720, hit a big drifting backside 540 and closed with a cab 720 on her first run of snowboard slopestyle qualifying to advance to the final.