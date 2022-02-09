Two Olympians with ties to the Green Mountain State have been receiving a lot of support from their families, especially their mothers as they compete in the Winter Games. Jessie Diggins, who competes in cross-country skiing is a member of the Stratton Mountain School’s elite team and trains in Vermont and Mac Forehand, who competes in freestyle skiing is a graduate of the Stratton Mountain School.

Deb Diggins watched her daughter make history this week winning a bronze medal in the women’s individual freestyle sprint. “Well it was wonderful, it’s always so satisfying, she is still the same great person to us no matter what her placement is in the races of course.”

Jessie’s parents were able to attend the last two Olympics, but this year, they could not make it in person. “It was a challenge to realize we weren’t going to be able to be there in person,” said Deb. “It always feels like you could give better support when you are physically there .“ She shared that she doesn’t think people realize how much of a commitment it takes to compete at the Olympic level.

“If you want to be the best in the world, it’s a 24/7 commitment, 11 months of the year, they take one month off April, even then they are not exactly relaxing but they are not training.”

Mac Foreland is making his Olympic debut in Beijing at just 20 years old. Mac’s mother says he has been on the slopes his whole life and he grew up skiing at Stratton Mountain. “Mobile ski all day and go to the parks in the afternoon and go home and build parks in our yard, he has always been very passionate.”

Mac will be competing on Monday at 12:30 pm Beijing time in the Freeski Slopestyle qualifiers, or 11:30 pm EST on Sunday. “It’s so exciting, I think it’s every parent’s dream and every child’s dream that a competitor but for him to do it at this young age is really exciting.”

Deb was able to talk to Jessie on Wednesday morning and got a close-up look at the bronze medal and says one piece of advice her daughter would give to future Olympians is to “keep your focus, keep your dreams and you could do it.”