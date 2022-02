HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A warming shelter will be open to the public on Hamilton Street in Holyoke Saturday into Sunday morning due to the frigid temperatures.

The pop-up warming shelter is open after an agreement between the City of Holyoke and the Providence Ministries. The shelter is located on 51 Hamilton Street in Holyoke and will be open for any residents in-need from 5 p.m. on Saturday to 9 a.m. on Sunday.