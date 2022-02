SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have gone up, averaging $3.35 per gallon in the past week and stand $0.96 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $3.14 per gallon, the most expensive is $3.49 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $3.40 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.53 a gallon and Hartford is $3.51 a gallon.