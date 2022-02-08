WATCH: Canada’s women beat U.S. in preliminary hockey clash

WWLP
by: Orri Benatar
Canada’s Jamie Lee Rattray (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the goal during the women’s preliminary round group A match of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games ice hockey competition between USA and Canada, at the Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing on February 8, 2022. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP) (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)
The U.S. and Canadian women’s hockey teams locked horns in a preliminary tilt at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and it was Canada who earned the 4-2 victory to stay unbeaten at the Games.