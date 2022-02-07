WATCH: China’s Ren Ziwei wins 1000m gold medal in chaotic final 

BEIJING, CHINA – FEBRUARY 07: Shaolin Sandor Liu of Team Hungary and Ziwei Ren of Team China compete during the Men’s 1000m Final A on day three of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 07, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

China’s Ren Ziwei won the gold medal in the men’s 1000m after Hungary’s Liu Shaolin, who finished first, was penalized. Ren is the first Chinese short track skater to win an Olympic gold medal in this discipline.

