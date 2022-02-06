WATCH: Julia Marino earns slopestyle silver, 1st USA medal of 2022 Games

WWLP
by: Orri Benatar
ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA – FEBRUARY 06: Silver medallist Julia Marino of Team United States celebrates during the Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final flower ceremony on Day 2 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Genting Snow Park on February 06, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Julia Marino put together a picture-perfect Run 2, perhaps a career-best, with a cab double underflip 900 and a frontside double 1080 to claim snowboard slopestyle silver and Team USA’s first medal of the 2022 Games.