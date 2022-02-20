In the Alpine Skiing team event, Mikaela Shiffrin’s win over Slovakia’s Rebeka Jancova helped the U.S. to advance out of the first round.
YANQING, CHINA – FEBRUARY 20: Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States skis during the Mixed Team Parallel Small Final on day 16 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Alpine Ski Centre on February 20, 2022 in Yanqing, China. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)