WATCH: Team USA enters National Stadium for Closing Ceremony
Athletes representing Team USA enter National Stadium, otherwise known as the “Bird’s Nest,” to ‘Ode to Joy’ during the Closing Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics.
BEIJING, CHINA – FEBRUARY 20: Members of Team United States during the Athletes parade during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Beijing National Stadium on February 20, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)