The U.S. men’s hockey team got off to a slow start and ended up crushing China 8-0 thanks to strong showings from Drew Commesso and Sean Farrell.
USA’s Brock Faber (R) is crushed between China’s Wang Taile (bottom) and Ye Jinguang (R) during their men’s preliminary round group A match…
USA’s Brock Faber (R) is crushed between China’s Wang Taile (bottom) and Ye Jinguang (R) during their men’s preliminary round group A match of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games ice hockey competition, at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing on February 10, 2022. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP) (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)