WATCH: US women take down Finland in first game of 2022 Olympics

BOSTON, Mass. (MassDEP)--In an effort to create additional infrastructure across the Commonwealth, the Baker-Polito Administration today announced that $13.1 million in grants have been awarded to 54 government and private entities under the Massachusetts Electric Vehicle Incentive Program (MassEVIP) to install 306 Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) electric vehicle charging ports at 150 locations. The MassEVIP DCFC program, administered by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP), provides grants covering 100 percent of the eligible cost to acquire and install publicly accessible DCFC electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at government-owned properties and 80 percent at all other locations, up to $50,000 per charging port.

“Our administration understands the importance of reliable infrastructure supporting the Commonwealths energy future,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Today’s announcement is a step towards the increased deployment of these clean vehicles, which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality and public health, enhance energy diversity and promote economic growth.”