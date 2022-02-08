You should have put an (Olympic) ring on it: Online dating goes for gold

BEIJING (NEXSTAR) — All athletes at the 2022 Olympic Games are looking for gold, but one upstart tech company is hoping that avid fans of the Olympics are looking for love.

Zach Schleien, CEO of “Filteroff,” doesn’t come to the online dating scene without experience, he was also a user of matchmaking apps.

“And I’d be swiping, messaging back and forth,” explains Schleien. “Oftentimes I would then meet in person and we just didn’t have chemistry.”

Schleien came up with a different type of online dating, and thus “Filteroff” was born. The CEO is also a co-founder of the app and he says the app is a unique take on a familiar concept.

“The beauty with video is it allows you to authentically connect with others,” says Schleien. “So we host these virtual speed dating events that are different themes.

One such theme is golden. “Filteroff” is hosting an event that will coincide with the 2022 Olympic Games from Beijing.

“[The event is] for singles that watch and are really interested in the Olympics,” explains Schleien. “So they connect, they are like-minded, and hopefully if they are a match they can perhaps watch the Olympics together.”

The co-founder says the theme is meant to connect sports fans with a passion for the Games.

“We’re not using their logos or anything, it’s really about people that are passionate about the Olympics to bring them together,” says Schleien. “Again, just for us to get behind something that people are excited about, and bring people together.”