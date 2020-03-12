Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Coronavirus
Crime
Your Local Election Headquarters
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Westfield police, firefighters called to car fire on Franklin Street
Video
Top Stories
North Berkshire School Union schools closed Friday for cleaning
AHL season suspended, Springfield Thunderbirds games affected
NCAA cancels March Madness, other remaining winter, spring championships amid growing COVID-19 concerns
Video
Worst day on Wall Street since 1987 as virus fears spread
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Top Stories
AHL season suspended, Springfield Thunderbirds games affected
Top Stories
NHL pauses 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus concerns
Top Stories
How will the coronavirus affect the Olympics?
NHL ‘pausing’ season due to coronavirus
Big Ten, SEC, other conferences cancel basketball tournaments because of coronavirus
Video
Major League Soccer shutting down for 30 days due to coronavirus
Community
Calendar
Student Broadcaster Scholarship
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Healthy alternatives to some your favorite foods for National Nutrition Month
Video
Top Stories
See the play that inspired a popular “Rom-Com” movie at Westfield Theatre Group
Video
Top Stories
It’s Time to Retire the Fire
Video
Celebrate National Funeral Director and Mortician Recognition Day
Video
The Real ID: What Massachusetts residents need to know
Video
What’s Old is New Again – It’s Time to Ballroom Dance
Video
The CW
Mel Robbins Show
Shows
Top Stories
The CW announces spring 2020 premiere dates
Top Stories
Join GCCW on the “Road To Pensacon 2020”
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
AHL season suspended, Springfield Thunderbirds games affected
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
NCAA cancels March Madness, other remaining winter, spring championships amid growing COVID-19 concerns
2
of
/
2
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Rowe Elementary School
1
of
/
2
Closings and Delays
Stone Academy-East Hartford
2
of
/
2
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Trending Stories
Inmate at Ludlow jail placed in quarantine
Video
Governor Baker and Pittsfield mayor discuss coronavirus
Video
AHL season suspended, Springfield Thunderbirds games affected
2 cases of coronavirus in Pittsfield, 7 residents under quarantine awaiting test results
Video
LATEST: An interactive map of the Coronavirus