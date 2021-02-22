Skip to content
State Police Overtime Scandal
Nine Boston Police Officers arrested for allegedly conspiring to steal over $200k in overtime
State freezes pension of Former State Trooper Paul Cesan of Southwick
Former state trooper from Southwick sentenced in connection with overtime abuse scandal
Former western Mass trooper sentenced in connection with overtime scandal
More State Police Overtime Investigation
Trending Stories
Find a vaccine site near you and book an appointment if you’re eligible
WATCH LIVE: ‘American Rescue Plan’ news conference in Springfield
Forecast Discussion
Weather Alert: Slick roads due to snow/wintry mix, rain showers Monday
How to sign up for COVID vaccine in western Massachusetts
Coronavirus News
Biden pushes for COVID-19 relief package as the US passes 500,000 COVID-19 deaths
Michigan woman dies after receiving COVID-infected lungs in transplant
Neal sees “tight guidelines” on state, local aid
Pastor: churches have role to play in vaccination
More Coronavirus
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
