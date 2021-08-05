SALEM, Mass. (WWLP) - The former business office manager at Penacook Place Nursing Home in Haverhill has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to jail in connection with stealing tens of thousands of dollars from elderly residents, Attorney General Maura Healey.

Bridget Briand, age 50, of Haverhill, pleaded guilty in Essex Superior Court to charges of Larceny over $250 from a Person over 60 Years Old (4 counts), Larceny over $1,200 (2 counts), and False Entry into Corporate Books (6 counts). After the plea was entered, Judge Jeffrey Karp sentenced Briand to two-and-a-half years in the House of Correction, with one year to serve and the balance suspended for four years during which time she will remain on probation. Judge Karp also ordered that, as conditions of her probation, Briand pay $19,050 in restitution to the victims and is prohibited from working in any long-term care facility or acting as a fiduciary for anyone 60 years old or over. Briand paid the restitution in full before being taken into custody.