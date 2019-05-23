WWLP, One of the First, High Powered, UHF Stations in the United States

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting on March 17, 1953, and has been continuously on the air since signing on. It was one of the original high powered UHF stations licensed by the FCC in the country and the first UHF television station in Massachusetts. WWLP-22News provides local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. The station also provides superior digital breaking news and weather coverage through its website WWLP.com and on all mobile devices. WWLP 22.2 is the home of The CW Springfield. In addition to The CW network programming, 22News airs each evening at 10 p.m.

WWLP is western Massachusetts’ leading local multimedia company and advertisers preferred choice for unique, relevant content on all platforms. The station’s award winning website and mobile apps provide clients with innovative opportunities to help grow their businesses. Throughout the years, the station has been honored with a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award, and countless Mass Broadcasters Association Sound Bites, Regional Emmy, Associated Press & ProMax Local awards. WWLP also champions some of the highest profile community events in the Valley, including The American Cancer Society’s Relays For Life, The Red Cross Hero’s Breakfast and our twenty-plus-year-association with Toys For Tots!

