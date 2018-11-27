AP Top News

District settles lawsuit that alleged racism in school

Posted: Nov 27, 2018 05:51 AM EST

Updated: Nov 27, 2018 05:51 AM EST

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania school officials have agreed to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit that alleged black schoolchildren were subjected to rampant discrimination and a hostile environment because of their race.

The Saucon Valley School District agreed to continue its anti-bullying program, provide anti-bias training for the next three years and pay almost $100,000 as part of the settlement. The Morning Call reports district officials redacted the names of the plaintiffs in the settlement.

School board member Bryan Eichfeld confirmed the lawsuit involved the McLean family. Kerry and Sheila MacLean filed a civil rights lawsuit against the district in May 2017, saying their sons faced constant racist harassment and violent threats - alleging school officials ignored the boys' complaints.

Superintendent Craig Butler says the district is continuing to address diversity and bullying.

___

Information from: The Morning Call, http://www.mcall.com

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local News

World News

Trending Stories

Contests & Sweepstakes on WWLP.com

Contest: Home for the Holidays
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Contest: Home for the Holidays

Enter for your chance to get your mortgage or rent paid for in 2019!

Read More »
Contest: 2018 Pro Football Challenge
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Contest: 2018 Pro Football Challenge

Enter to win $50,000 with this fun NFL Pick'em Challenge. Get your entries in before week 1 begins on September 6, 2018.

Read More »

Video Center

Don't Miss