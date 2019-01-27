Elia Viviani wins Cadel Evans Road Race over Ewan

GEELONG, Australia (AP) - Italy's Elia Viviani won the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Cycle Race on Sunday, edging Australian Caleb Ewan in a sprint finish.

Viviani was runner-up in the race last year to Australia's Jay McCarthy but was able to go one better this season with help from his powerful Belgium-based team Decuninck-Quick Step.

While Viviani went on to record 18 wins in an extraordinary 2018 season, his second placing in the Cadel Evans race was an irritation.

"Always when I'm asked about my amazing 2018, there are two second places I don't like - this race and Gent Wevelgem," Viviani said. "It's the best way to start the season."

Viviani was set up for the win by a brilliant lead-out by teammate Michael Morkov while Ewan was boxed in and got out too late to bridge the gap. Ewan took second ahead of South Africa's Daryl Impey.

____

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports