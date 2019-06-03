Ex-Miami school board member, 81, shoots at police in chase

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) - An 81-year-old former Miami-Dade educator and school board shot at officers during a chase, before crashing his car, police in Florida said.

Solomon Stinson faces charges in a series of events Sunday afternoon that began with him pointing a gun at a woman while driving slowly through a Miramar neighborhood, described by police as an aggravated assault. Later, Stinson shot at a man's car, shattering the back window, following an argument in a mall parking lot, and then followed and fired at a woman's car, The Miami Herald reported .

A Pembroke Police news release says officers spotted Stinson's car and during the ensuing chase, returned fire as Stinson shot at them "numerous times." Stinson then lost control while driving fast and drove down an embankment, crashing into what police termed "undeveloped and dense landscape."

Nearby streets were shut down and residents were told to remain inside, while police tried to take Stinson into custody. He was "unwilling to surrender," police said, and officers used a "less lethal weapon" to take him into custody.

Stinson was hospitalized with minor injuries. No one else was injured. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Police did not confirm that Stinson was the longtime school board member, but the Miami newspaper matched the name, birthday and address released to identify him.

Stinson retired from the Miami-Dade County School Board in 2010, after 14 years. Before he was elected, he served the district in various capacities, including as an elementary school teacher, principal and deputy superintendent. He earned multiple degrees and education certifications, including a doctorate in school administration from the University of Iowa.

Miami-Dade's Board of County Commissioners adopted a resolution May 21 co-designating portions of roads in northeastern part of the county as "Dr. Solomon Stinson Street."

The resolution noted that Stinson "devoted 36 years of outstanding and dedicated service as an educator, role model, and mentor to help shape thousands of children's lives."

The county mayor had 10 days to veto the resolution, whose fate remains unclear.