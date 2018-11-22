AP Top News

Robert Kubica returns to F1 racing with Williams in 2019

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - Robert Kubica will make his return to Formula One next year with the Williams team.

It completes a remarkable comeback for Kubica, rated as one of the quickest in F1 before a gruesome rally accident in 2011 left him needing seven hours of surgery on a partially severed right hand.

The 33-year-old Polish driver impressed in testing for Williams last year and was a reserve and development driver this year. One of the main questions regarding his return was whether Kubica's fragile right arm could handle the strain of a heavy car.

Kubica says "being back on the F1 grid next season will be one of the greatest achievements of my life," adding, "It has been a long road to get to this point."

He earned 12 podium finishes in F1 from 2006-10 - claiming his first pole position and victory in 2008 - and was considered among the sport's brightest talents.

