Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

By:

Posted: Nov 24, 2018 11:13 PM EST

Updated: Nov 24, 2018 11:13 PM EST

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

11-33-51-56-58, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

(eleven, thirty-three, fifty-one, fifty-six, fifty-eight; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $155 million

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

