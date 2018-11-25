Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
11-33-51-56-58, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(eleven, thirty-three, fifty-one, fifty-six, fifty-eight; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $155 million
