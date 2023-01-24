Polestar on Tuesday revealed its most significant update for its 2 hatchback since the model’s 2021 launch.

The updated Polestar 2 arrives later this year as a 2024 model, and will bring with it more power and range, plus a rear-wheel-drive option for the first time. It will also get some subtle styling updates, though only brand diehards will notice them.

Performance improvements were realized via new motors and inverters, and a more powerful battery, Polestar said.

The single-motor version of the Polestar 2 now features the motor at the rear axle, which should help deliver a sportier feel than what the current front-wheel-drive version delivers. The new motor is also rated at 299 hp and 361 lb-ft of torque, up from the current 231 hp and 243 lb-ft. With the extra oomph, Polestar estimates the 0-60 mph time will improve by 1.1 seconds, down to 5.9 seconds.

2024 Polestar 2

The dual-motor all-wheel-drive Polestar 2 also receives a rear-drive bias to help deliver that classic rear-wheel-drive feel. The front motor is also typically disengaged to help efficiency. Power is increased here as well, with the new numbers registering at 421 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque, up from 408 hp and 467 lb-ft. The 0-60 mph time in this configuration is a claimed 4.3 seconds.

Buyers seeking more performance can add a Performance Pack to the dual-motor model, which results in power increasing to 455 hp and the 0-60 mph time correspondingly dropping to 4.1 seconds. Other features of the Performance Pack include Brembo brakes, unique 20-inch forged alloys, Öhlins adjustable dampers, and gold-colored seat belts.

2024 Polestar 2

The single-motor Polestar 2 is fitted with a new 82-kwh battery pack that Polestar estimates will deliver an EPA-rated range of up to 300 miles versus 270 miles for the current model.

The dual-motor model sticks with a 78-kwh battery but is expected to see its EPA-rated range increase by 10 miles to 270 miles due mostly to the front motor’s disengage feature.

2024 Polestar 2

Polestar hasn’t shown the interior of the 2024 2 but said a wireless phone charger and suite of driver-assist features have been made standard. The driver-assist features, previously part of an available Pilot Pack, include handy items like active blind-spot monitors, cross-traffic warnings with brake support, a surround-view camera system, adaptive cruise control, and Polestar’s Pilot Assist system designed to keep the vehicle centered in its lane and a safe distance from the vehicle in front during highway driving.

Exterior styling tweaks are limited to a revised grille that integrates many of the vehicle’s camera and sensor systems, as well as a new design for the 20-inch wheels included in the Performance Pack. In both cases the new designs reflect similar designs found on the recently revealed 2024 Polestar 3 mid-size SUV.

Polestar hasn’t announced pricing for the 2024 2. However, given the improvements, the 2023 model’s $49,800 starting price will likely increase.

