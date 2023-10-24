Mercedes has released more detailed information on the AMG GLE 53 Hybrid, one of two AMG performance versions of the refreshed GLE-Class SUV.

Arriving at U.S. dealerships in late 2025 as a 2026 model, the GLE 53 is actually a plug-in hybrid like other recent AMG models. Its powertrain is based around a 3.0-liter turbo-6 that by itself produces 443 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque. It works with an electric motor capable of a maximum 134 hp and 354 lb-ft, fed by a 31.2-kwh battery pack.

Mercedes lists total system output as 536 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. That will propel the GLE 53 from 0-60 mph in an estimated 4.6 seconds, and on to an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph.

2026 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53 Hybrid

Mercedes also claims a top speed of 87 mph in electric mode, but did not estimate electric-driving range. An 11-kw AC onboard charger and 60-kw DC fast-charging capability will provide “impressive charging times,” the press materials state.

The GLE 53 also has an updated air suspension with new passive stabilizers front and rear, new stop buffers in the front shocks, and new rear dampers. Software has been changed as well, according to Mercedes. The brakes have also been upgraded over the standard GLE, with 15.7-inch rotors and 6-piston calipers up front and 14.6-inch rotors and single-piston calipers at the back.

Available in standard SUV or Coupe body styles, the GLE 53 is distinguished from non-AMG models by a new front fascia and exterior badging denoting its plug-in hybrid powertrain. Inside, the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system gets some new functions and graphics related to the plug-in hybrid powertrain.

2026 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53 Hybrid

The GLE 53 won’t be the most potent AMG GLE-Class. The GLE 63 S features a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 teamed with the same plug-in hybrid system as the GLE 53, a combination good for 603 hp.

The two AMG models are derived from an updated GLE-Class that arrives for the 2024 model year with updated styling, Dolby Atmos tech for the available Burmester audio system, and a non-AMG plug-in hybrid grade. The changes help keep the current-generation GLE, which launched in 2019 as a 2020 model, fresh.

Pricing information for the 2026 AMG GLE 53 will be announced closer to its U.S. launch in later 2025.

