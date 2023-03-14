After launching a 2023 TLX Type S PMC Edition last fall with the choice of three colors, Acura has now added another PMC Edition, this time in the exclusive color Gotham Gray.

Acura’s PMC Editions are named after the automaker’s Performance Manufacturing Center, the specialist Ohio plant that until last November built the second-generation NSX. The cars are hand-finished by the same technicians that worked on the NSX, and are offered in limited runs with various paint colors previously reserved for the supercar.

Just 50 of the TLX Type S PMC Editions will be built, each priced from $66,995. The car’s exclusive color, Gotham Gray, was originally offered on the 2022 NSX Type S that marked the end of the supercar’s run. The color consists of a matte finish over metallic gray.

In addition to the special paint, the latest TLX Type S PMC Edition is distinguished by Berlina Black on the door handles, part of the side skirts, and 20-inch wheels. The car also features carbon fiber for the decklid spoiler and rear diffuser, plus a black chrome finish for the exhaust tips.

2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition

Carbon fiber is also used to dress up the cabin, together with illuminated treadplates, and a unique numbered serial plaque on the center console. The standard seat trim is a mix of red leather with black contrast stitching and synthetic suede inserts.

Based on the regular TLX Type S, the PMC Edition is powered by the stock turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 that delivers a peak 355 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system with torque vectoring. Acura quotes 0-60 mph acceleration in around five seconds, which is 25% quicker than the time for the standard TLX. The top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph, up from 130 mph for the standard TLX. There’s also a sport-tuned suspension and a Brembo brake package.

Acura said the latest TLX Type S PMC Edition launches next month.

