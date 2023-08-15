Tesla has reintroduced Standard Range versions of the Model S and Model X with lower range figures and base prices $10,000 less than existing versions.

The Model S Standard Range starts at $78,490 before destination, compared to $88,490 for the next grade, an unnamed trim level that is now the middle tier between the Standard Range and the $108,490 Model S Plaid performance model. The Model X Standard Range starts at $88,490, compared to $98,490 for the nameless mid-tier model and $108,490 for the Model X Plaid.

2023 Tesla Model S – Courtesy of Tesla, Inc.

Range drops to an estimated 320 miles in the Model S Standard Range, 85 miles less than the next grade up. The Model X Standard Range is estimated at 269 miles, a 79-mile decrease from the next grade up. Both versions feature dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrains, but their 0-60 mph acceleration is 0.6 second slower than the mid-tier models, at 3.7 seconds for the Model S Standard Range and 4.4 seconds for the Model X Standard Range.

The Model S and Model X are the oldest models in Tesla’s fleet. The automaker has shuffled the S and X lineups multiple times over their many years on sale, with fluctuations in range and price point. Tesla previously offered Standard Range versions of the Model S and Model X, but they were dropped in 2019. Tesla previously limited range with software on less-expensive models, rather than fitting a smaller battery pack, but it’s unclear if that is the case here.

2023 Tesla Model X – Courtesy of Tesla, Inc.

Tesla has cut prices multiple times this year, including January price cuts of up to 20% across its lineup and lower Model S and Model X prices in March and April.

The U.S. automaker also just this week cut prices on the Model Y in China amid stiffer competition from local automakers, Automotive News reports. Prices of certain versions of Tesla’s bestselling EV are now up to 4.5% lower in China.

