GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Great Barrington Fire Department rescued a man underneath an overturned dump truck at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to a social media post by Great Barrington Fire Department, the Great Barrington Fire Department along with Southern Berkshire Ambulance and Great Barrington Police were called for a report of a vehicle that had overturned onto a person on Burning Tree Road in Great Barrington.

Chief Burger arrived and reported a large dump truck on its side with a man pinned underneath the cab. Great Barrington’s Rescue Engine arrived and stabilized the truck while paramedics stabilized the patient. The truck was lifted with airbags and the patient was freed within 10 minutes of arrival. The man was further stabilized and prepared to be taken to Simon’s Rock where a landing zone had been set up for a helicopter.

The patient, who was in his 50s, was taken to Bay State Hospital by helicopter in serious but stable condition.

“This incident is a great example of the great teamwork between Police, Fire, EMS, and mutual aid. Collectively we were able to mitigate what otherwise would have been a tragedy,” said Chief Burger. “We wish the patient a speedy and full recovery.”

Most units cleared the scene in a little over an hour. The accident is under investigation by the Great Barrington Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police.