1  of  2
Breaking News
Trump names hostage envoy O’Brien national security adviser Shooting victim found on Union Street in Springfield has died

Art installation turns part of border fence into playground

Border Report Tour
Posted: / Updated:

SUNLAND PARK, NM (BorderReport.com) — A California architect’s art installation is turning the U.S. – Mexico Border into a playground.

The portion of the Anapra border wall in Sunland Park, New Mexico is being called the ‘Teeter-Totter Wall.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B0fY2R6hfKr/

The wall was turned into a fulcrum for a handful of colorful pink see-saws by the artist, Ronald Rael, NBC reported.

Rael hopes it helps remind people that children and adults on both sides of the border are connected in meaningful ways and that actions on one side of the border have a direct consequence on the other side.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Trending Stories