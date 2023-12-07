SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The Baja California government is being urged to install battery charging stations for commercial electric trucks entering the United States.

Alejandra Mier y Terán, director of the Otay Mesa Chamber of Commerce in San Diego, said there is a need for these stations since California is moving away from diesel-powered trucks to electric rigs.

“We all support zero emissions, but Baja California doesn’t seem to have the infrastructure to support chargers for large trucks,” she said.

Another issue, according to Mier y Terán, is that Baja California is not connected to Mexico’s national power grid and may not be able to supply electricity to vehicles in the future.

Alejandra Mier y Terán is the director of the Otay Mesa Chamber of Commerce in San Diego. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

“They are not connected to the electric system in Mexico, they are separated and there is not one transmission line in service, how are they going to get power?”

Currently, the state of California is pushing trucking companies to buy and use electric trucks to move merchandise throughout the state and into Mexico.

California is offering incentives to those who buy large electric trucks.

“Mexico is not offering any incentive to date, Mexican truckers will not be able to afford these trucks,” said Mier y Terán.

The California Air Resources Board has approved a plan that by 2036, no new fossil-fueled medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks will be sold in the state.

Large trucking companies also must convert to electric or hydrogen models by 2042 when zero emissions policies go into effect throughout California.

According to Mier y Terán, Mexican trucking companies can apply for incentives with the state of California if they plan to operate in California after 2042.