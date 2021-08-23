Border Democrats endorse UTEP graduate for International Boundary and Water Commission post

A monument is placed on top of the Amistad Reservoir near the border town of Del Rio, Texas, along the border of the United States and Mexico 21 April 2006. The reservoir, that regulates the flow of the Rio Grande for downstream users, was built in 1969 in collaboration with the Mexican government and is operated by the International Boundary and Water Commission. It was named using the Spanish word for “friendship” in honor of the cooperation and goowill exhibited by both countries in the project. The immigration bill proposed to the Senate that will tighten the border and open a way to illegal immigrant to citizenship is gridlocked as lawmakers failed to agree on a procedure for voting on ammendments sought by Republicans opposed to the bill. The number of illegal immigrants in the United States has grown to as many as 12 million people and they now account for about one in every twenty workers following a recent report by the Pew Hispanic Institute. Efforts to curb illegal immigration have not slowed its pace with an estimate 850,000 crossings last year. (HECTOR MATA/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Twelve House members have sent a letter to the White House endorsing the nomination of Maria Elena Giner for commissioner of the International Boundary and Water Commission. The agency, which includes sections in the U.S. and Mexico, enforces boundary and water treaties between the two countries and deals with sanitation on rivers, water quality and flood controls.

Giner would be the first Latina to head the IBWC, said U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, one of the House members signing the letter. Giner is a first-generation college graduate and the daughter of an immigrant.

“Her experience of over 30 years working in public and private sector has given her depth insight into the technical, environmental, financial and public processes important for the development of sustainable infrastructure,” the letter from the border Democrats says.

I’m proud to announce the nomination by President Biden of Ms. María Elena Giner as Commissioner of the @usibwc. Ms. Giner is an excellent choice and will be the first Latina in the position! In May, I led a letter with our southern border delegation supporting her nomination. pic.twitter.com/nSdGM7mSfk — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) August 22, 2021

Giner was appointed general manager of the Border Environmental Cooperation Commission in 2010, is a graduate of the University of Texas at El Paso, Loyola Marymount University and UT Austin. Her work and that of her BECC staff led to $9 billion in environmental infrastructure projects for 100 communities, many of those in coordination with the IBWC, the House member’s letter said.

“During her tenure, she focused on a progressive agenda and addressed binational cooperation on water, energy and climate change,” the White House said on Aug. 20 in announcing her nomination by President Biden.