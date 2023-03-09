SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Border agents at the San Clemente, California checkpoint rescued a child from a suspected child trafficker last Friday morning after agents reportedly sent a vehicle to secondary inspection, according to the Border Patrol.

The checkpoint is located 70 miles from the border along Interstate 5 between San Diego and Los Angeles.

Two passengers were inside the car, including an adult male and a baby.

Border Patrol officials say the agents conducted an immigration inspection and questioned the driver.

The driver reportedly told the agents he picked up the infant in Otay Mesa near the border in San Diego, and that he did not know the child’s name or where he was taking it.

Child Protective Services was contacted and took the child into its care.

The case has been turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for “further investigation.”

“Due to the vigilance of our agents, we were able to prevent this child from being trafficked and potentially exploited,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke.

No other information about the child has been released.