PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — A human smuggling attempt was busted in Northern New York near the Canadian Border.

According to U.S. Border Patrol, agents from the Champlain Border Patrol Station apprehended seven individuals connected with a failed smuggling attempt on Sunday, March 6.

According to Border Patrol, this attempt was uncovered after agents were alerted by the regional communications center of five people suspected of illegally entering the U.S. near Champlain, New York.

The suspects were reported to have entered a vehicle that sped off at high speeds. Agents were unable to catch the vehicle and then requested assistance from the New York State Police.

State Police then attempted to stop a vehicle matching this description, however, the vehicle fled until it went off the roadway and came to a stop near exit 38 on Interstate-87 in Plattsburgh.

Police stated that five subjects fled on foot, but four were quickly caught by pursuing Troopers and the fifth was caught a short time later with assistance from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and a Border Patrol K-9 Team.

Border Patrol Agents then determined that four of the passengers were citizens of Guatemala and the fifth was from Mexico. All five, ranging from ages 24 to 38 had entered the U.S. illegally and not at a designated port of entry. They were all transported to the Border Patrol Station for processing and expelled back to Canada.

Additionally, the driver and the passenger were identified to be citizens of Honduras. Both were charged with Alien Smuggling in violation of 8 USC 1324, which is a felony and carries penalties including a fine and up to 5 years in prison per violation.

New York State Police also charged the driver for fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle in the 3rd degree. The passenger was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree after they were found to have a loaded 9 mm handgun.

“Yet another great example of law enforcement cooperation,” Champlain Station’s Patrol Agent in Charge Chris Buskey said in a press release. “Partnerships and information sharing play a critical role in border security as well as the safety of our communities.”

This was the second human smuggling attempt busted by Border Patrol near the New York- Canadian Border in March. A similar incident occurred in on March 3.