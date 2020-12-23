California university signs historic pact with Mexico’s government

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — San Diego State University has agreed to set up a foundation for an upcoming partnership between the university and the government of Mexico.

The school, which was founded in 1897, already has professors, individual colleges, and departments that work in Mexico, but there had not been an official united collaboration until now.

The agreement calls for various opportunities such as extending collaborative online international learning for students from both sides of the border, joint research and supervision, as well as strengthening institutional projects that need an intercultural, binational, and bilingual perspective.

San Diego State University President Adela de la Torre. (Courtesy: SDSU)

“This is a historic moment for our university,” SDSU President Adela de la Torre said. “We’ve long embraced our proximity to the U.S.-Mexico border as a unique opportunity for mutually beneficial collaboration and partnership. This agreement builds off that success and sets San Diego State on a course to become the premier binational university in the U.S.”

SDSU will be working with the Secretary of Public Education of Mexico, Public Education of Baja California and California’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

According to the school, the accord is seen as a one-of-a-kind agreement expected to enhance the binational relationship of its educational systems while creating “a community-engaged, border-connected, mutually beneficial partnership.”

