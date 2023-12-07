SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Send in the clowns!

Dozens of clowns have taken part in a parade through downtown Tijuana to commemorate the national day of the clown in Mexico.

A clown who goes by the name “Payaso Lucas,” said they are also promoting peace around the world.

The march included a stop at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cathedral in Tijuana for a Mass.

The clowns then walked to an area in downtown to interact with the public where they performed for those gathered.

Clowns in Tijuana. (Courtesy: Ángeles Garcia/El Sol de Tijuana)

It was all free of charge.

“Life is more beautiful with a smile on your face,” said a clown named “Pipiolo.”

The Day of the Clown is celebrated in Mexico around December 10, although the International Day of the Clown is held during the first week in August in most parts of the world to honor artists who “bring magic and joy to people’s lives.”