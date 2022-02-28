SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Planned construction at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, which would close between five and 10 lanes on the busy international crossing, was abruptly postponed on Monday.

The General Services Administration and U.S. Customs and Border Protection had announced plans to begin the construction project this week at the port, and though they have not clearly stated what the project would entail, it is “necessary infrastructure” at the border crossing.

“Construction is necessary to accommodate the replacement of the existing infrastructure on the permanent southbound privately owned vehicle lanes on the roadway to Tijuana at the Port.”

Southbound lanes at the San Ysidro Port of Entry just before heading into Tijuana Mexico. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

A new date for the beginning of the project has not been made public, although a source told Border Report it should happen in the “foreseeable future.”

“The traveling public should anticipate possible delays, monitor traffic signs, and reduce speeds for construction workers,” said the statement.

When it does happen, the work will take place from 5 a.m. till 1:30 p.m. for up to 10 days not counting weekends. The lane closures, five at a time, will remain in place 24 hours a day. The delays will affect the evening commute when thousands of people drive back into Mexico after a day of work or other responsibilities north of the border.