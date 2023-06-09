SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — María Luisa Manríquez, a well-known business owner and former model and actress was killed inside her home on Tuesday, according to El Sol de Tijuana and several other media outlets south of the border.

Baja California’s Attorney General Ricardo Iván Carpio Sánchez confirmed her death but did not offer any other details about how she died.

On the same day Manríquez was found dead, her ex-husband was killed in a single-vehicle accident, which Carpio called a suicide.

He said surveillance cameras in Manríquez’s property show her ex-husband arriving at the home on a bicycle.

He was killed after leaving the victim’s house in a pickup registered in her name. He slammed the vehicle into a wall, dying almost instantly, according to Carpio.

Manríquez was widely known south of the border after enjoying success not only as a beauty queen, but a model, actress and businesswoman.

She was 44 years old and had two children ages 17 and 11.

Manríquez was very involved in charity work with homeless people, shelters for children, orphanages and food banks around Northern Baja California.

She first won a local beauty crown in 1998.

Last year, she represented Mexico in the Mrs. Tourism International Pageant, winning the competition.

Manríquez owned a public relations firm in Tijuana, called Agencia Estilo, representing clients such as Coca-Cola and Tijuana’s professional baseball and soccer teams.