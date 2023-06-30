A valid U.S. passport is one document that will get U.S. citizens re-entry into the U.S. (File: Getty)

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — With more travelers expected to be crossing the border this busy Fourth of July weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection urges travelers to fill out online agency forms and have the right travel documents to re-enter the country.

The agency urges travelers apply for tourist permits online, and consult with the agency’s Border Wait Times section to know the best ports to enter.

“Our frontline CBP officers and agriculture specialists are preparing for an increase in vehicular traffic this coming weekend,” Laredo Port Director Alberto Flores said. “We strongly encourage travelers to utilize the CBP One app to obtain tourist permits in advance, consult the border wait times before they travel, and choose their border crossing port location accordingly.”

U.S. citizens who are re-entering the United States must have a Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative compliant document. This includes:

A valid U.S. passport

Trusted Traveler Program card

Enhanced Driver’s License or Enhanced Tribal Card.

Travelers should be prepared to show the documents to a CBP officer.