Attorney General wants Cesar Duarte to face additional charges, return more than $100 million allegedly stolen from state coffers

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Now that a judge has ordered former Chihuahua Gov. Cesar Duarte Jaquez to stand trial on embezzlement and conspiracy, state authorities are working to file additional charges.

“Our arguments were clear, we accredited his alleged responsibility” on the theft of $5 million in state funds, Attorney General Roberto Fierro said. “What is next? We will ask (the federal government) to take the necessary steps to effect the remaining arrest warrants.”

Duarte, who was governor of the Mexican state bordering Texas and New Mexico from 2010 to 2016, allegedly funneled more than $100 million in state funds and subsidies to companies owned by his family, his business associates and himself, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court. Duarte was arrested in Miami in 2020 after being flagged by Interpol and extradited to Mexico last week.

The former governor remains at the Cereso 1 prison in Aquiles Serdan, a town near the state capital of Chihuahua City.

Fierro said efforts are ongoing for the state to take ownership of numerous properties and farming equipment the former governor allegedly purchased with money diverted from state coffers under the guise of farming subsidies.