McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued four migrants as they were trying to cross the swollen and cold Rio Grande from Mexico to Del Rio, Texas, the agency said.

The family tried to cross Monday morning when “water levels were high, and the river was producing cold, strong currents endangering the lives of the migrants,” according to a statement by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Agents tried to throw two rescue bags from land but couldn’t reach the family. They then sent an airboat and retrieved the father and mother, who are Venezuelan nationals, and their two small Panamanian children, ages 2 and 3, the agency said.

Del Rio, which is across from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, is where thousands of Haitians crossed into the United States in September and held up under an international bridge.

Since March 4, Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector have performed 45 water rescues, the agency said.